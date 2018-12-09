Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blockton sets mark, Marquette women top Northwestern 76-57

December 9, 2018 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Allazia Blockton scored 21 points and became Marquette’s all-time leading scorer in the No. 18 Golden Eagles’ 76-57 win over Northwestern on Sunday.

Blockton’s layup at 4:18 of the fourth quarter gave her 1,942 points. After passing Krystal Ellis (2009), she added four more points.

Natisha Hiedeman added 17 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block for Marquette (7-2).

The Warriors scored the last 14 points of the first quarter to take a 25-9 lead, but the Wildcats had a 19-7 advantage in the second quarter to close within 32-28 at the half.

Advertisement

A jumper by Jordan Hamilton early in the third quarter pulled Northwestern into a tie at 34, but Amani Wilborn and Blockton hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start a 10-0 run. The Golden Eagles’ lead never got below nine after that.

Lindsey Pulliam had 15 points and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah 14 with 15 rebounds for Northwestern (6-3), which lost its third straight.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America