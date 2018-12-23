Blue Jackets-Devils Sum

Columbus 2 1 0—3 New Jersey 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 23 (Panarin, Murray), 4:03. 2, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 4 (Wennberg, Werenski), 5:31.

Second Period_3, Columbus, Panarin 11, 10:47.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 4-11-5_20. New Jersey 7-13-19_39.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 16-10-1 (39 shots-39 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 12-10-6 (11-8), Blackwood 0-1-0 (9-9).

A_12,872 (16,514). T_2:25.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Jonny Murray.

