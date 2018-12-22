Blue Jackets-Flyers Sum

Columbus 1 3 0—4 Philadelphia 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Columbus, Werenski 6 (Dubois, Panarin), 15:05. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 14 (Giroux), 19:37 (pp).

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Varone 1 (Weise, van Riemsdyk), 7:40. 4, Columbus, Atkinson 21 (Murray, Dubois), 9:30. 5, Columbus, Atkinson 22 (Panarin, Harrington), 13:23. 6, Columbus, Panarin 10 (Dubois), 19:24.

Third Period_7, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 5 (Voracek, Simmonds), 18:50.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 5-10-4_19. Philadelphia 7-15-15_37.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 15-10-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 2-1-0 (19-15).

A_19,311 (19,543). T_2:26.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, David Brisebois.

