Blue Jackets-Flyers Sum

Columbus 2 0 1 1—4 Philadelphia 1 0 2 0—3

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Giroux 10 (Couturier, Konecny), 5:58. 2, Columbus, Jones 4 (Dubinsky, Bjorkstrand), 7:06. 3, Columbus, Dubinsky 3 (Panarin, Harrington), 18:08.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Jenner 6 (Panarin), 5:15. 5, Philadelphia, Sanheim 1 (Giroux, Konecny), 12:24. 6, Philadelphia, Sanheim 2 (Gostisbehere, Voracek), 14:29.

Overtime_7, Columbus, Jones 5 (Atkinson), 0:10.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 13-12-4-1_30. Philadelphia 6-5-15_26.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 11-9-0 (26 shots-23 saves). Philadelphia, Stolarz 1-1-1 (30-26).

A_19,428 (19,543). T_2:30.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

