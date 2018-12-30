Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays acquire left-hander Richard from Padres

December 30, 2018 5:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-handed pitcher Clayton Richard and cash considerations from the San Diego Padres on Sunday for Canadian outfielder Connor Panas.

The 35-year-old Richard was 7-11 with a 5.33 earned-run average in 27 starts for San Diego last season. He is 68-79 with a 4.46 ERA in 10 seasons in the majors with the Padres and Chicago White Sox and Cubs, with a National League-best 60.3 ground-ball percentage over the last four years.

The 25-year-old Panas hit .232 with nine home runs, and 39 RBIs in 105 games last season for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the Class AA Eastern League The left-handed hitter from Toronto was selected by the Blue Jays in the ninth round of the 2015 draft.

___

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union