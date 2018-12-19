Listen Live Sports

Blues’ Dunn fined $1,942 for cross-check to Oilers’ Khaira

December 19, 2018 4:03 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn has been fined $1,942 by the NHL for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira.

The league’s department of player safety announced the fine Wednesday. The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The cross-check occurred at 9:00 of the third period in the Blues’ 4-1 victory Tuesday night in Edmonton. Dunn was assessed a minor penalty.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

