Blues-Flames Sum

December 22, 2018 6:35 pm
 
St. Louis 2 0 1—3
Calgary 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Perron 12 (Bouwmeester), 4:06. 2, St. Louis, Bozak 5 (Maroon, Perron), 11:43 (pp). 3, Calgary, Tkachuk 16 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 16:49 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Sundqvist 6 (Barbashev, Dunn), 1:56.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-5-10_27. Calgary 9-13-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Calgary 1 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 12-10-4 (29 shots-28 saves). Calgary, Smith 11-8-1 (27-24).

A_18,683 (19,289). T_2:23.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Bevan Mills.

