Blues-Jets Sum

St. Louis 0 1 0—1 Winnipeg 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 5 (Perron, Schenn), 14:56 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-13-4_27. Winnipeg 13-7-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 6.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 8-7-4 (26 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 12-8-1 (27-26).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:27.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kory Nagy.

