Blues-Jets Sums

December 7, 2018 10:41 pm
 
St. Louis 0 1 0—1
Winnipeg 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Nolan, STL, (elbowing), 2:08; Laine, WPG, (roughing), 2:17; Laine, WPG, served by Perreault, (roughing), 2:17; Bortuzzo, STL, (cross checking), 2:17; Bozak, STL, (hooking), 13:31.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Steen 7 (Parayko, Schenn), 14:56 (pp). Penalties_Thomas, STL, (holding), 3:16; Dunn, STL, (delay of game), 6:34; Myers, WPG, (tripping), 13:48.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Bozak, STL, (hooking), 1:40; Perron, STL, (holding), 6:10.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-13-4_26. Winnipeg 13-7-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 6.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 8-7-4 (26 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 12-8-1 (26-25).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:27.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kory Nagy.

