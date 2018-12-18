Blues-Oilers Sums

St. Louis 1 0 3—4 Edmonton 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Perron 11 (Schenn, Bouwmeester), 8:12. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 4:55; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (high sticking), 16:25.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 3 (Jones, Khaira), 7:25. Penalties_Perron, STL, (cross checking), 1:15; St. Louis bench, served by Perron (delay of game), 7:25; Maroon, STL, (slashing), 14:31; Edmundson, STL, (delay of game), 18:24.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Maroon 2 (Thomas, Bozak), 2:19. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 10 (Schenn, Schwartz), 11:43 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Schwartz 3 (Schenn, O’Reilly), 18:09. Penalties_Dunn, STL, (cross checking), 9:03; Khaira, EDM, served by Lucic, Major (cross checking), 9:03; Khaira, EDM, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:03.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-6-11_30. Edmonton 8-9-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 5.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 11-9-4 (23 shots-22 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 7-10-2 (29-26).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:32.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.