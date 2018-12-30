Listen Live Sports

Boatwright scores 19 as USC beats UC Davis 73-55

December 30, 2018 11:11 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bennie Boatwright scored 19 points, Derryck Thornton added 16, and Southern California pulled away late to defeat a pesky UC Davis squad 73-55 Sunday night.

Elijah Weaver chipped in 14 points as USC (7-6) shot 64 percent in the second half to finish its nonconference schedule with its second straight victory after losing four in a row.

TJ Shorts II scored 14 points and Silas Schneider added 13 to lead UC Davis (3-10), which fell to 0-7 on the road this season. The Aggies were held to 40 percent shooting, managing to make just 4 of 17 3-pointers.

Leading 51-49 with 8:50 to play, USC reeled off four consecutive baskets, taking a 60-49 lead on Elijah Weaver’s 3-pointer. After the Aggies answered with consecutive baskets by Shorts, Thornton hit a 3-pointer and Boatwright added a fadeaway jumper for a 65-53 lead with 5:20 to play.

USC outscored UC Davis 22-6 over the final nine minutes of the game.

The Trojans erased a 28-21 deficit with an 11-2 run, capped by Boatwright’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the first half for a 32-30 lead.

This was the first meeting between these two schools.

BIG PICTURE

UC Davis: The Trojans were the second Pac-12 opponent on the Aggies schedule. The defending Big West Conference champions, who went 22-10 a year ago, nearly upset Arizona before falling 80-78 in Tempe, Arizona, on Dec. 22. Last year, the Aggies also beat Washington State 81-67.

USC: The Trojans’ six nonconference losses so far have come against teams with a combined 59-12 record. USC won its 36th straight game when it held an opponent to 70 points or less.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: The Aggies finish up their nonconference schedule against Holy Names at home on Saturday. They open their Big West schedule at UC Irvine on Jan. 10.

USC: The Trojans open the Pac-12 Conference schedule at home against California on Thursday night, followed by a home game against Stanford on Sunday night.

