Bobbitt leads New Mexico St. past Washington St. 69-63

December 1, 2018 11:38 pm
 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — C.J. Bobbitt had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Terrell Brown scored 14 to help New Mexico State beat Washington State 69-63 on Saturday night.

Bobbitt made 5 of 6 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds and AJ Harris added 12 points for New Mexico State (6-1). The Aggies, who have won four in a row, beat a Power Five team at home for the first time since a 75-71 win over Colorado on Nov. 27, 2002.

Bobbitt hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and Brown’s layup gave New Mexico State a 13-2 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half before going into the break with a 33-25 advantage. CJ Elleby’s short jumper pulled Washington State within 57-56 with three minutes to go but Shunn Buchanan answered with a 3 — his only points of the game — to spark a 10-2 run that made it 67-58 with 66 seconds to play and the Aggies held on from there.

Elleby had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Robert Franks scored 17 with 13 boards for the Cougars (4-2).

