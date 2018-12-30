Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bobbitt’s career night leads NMSU past Colorado St 88-68

December 30, 2018 6:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — C.J. Bobbitt tossed in a career-high 22 points and New Mexico State pulled away for an 88-68 victory over Colorado State on Sunday.

Bobbitt knocked down 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds for the Aggies (11-3). Terrell Brown also hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Ivan Aurrecoechea finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

New Mexico State picked up its first win on Colorado State’s home floor. The Aggies were 0-4 in Fort Collins by a combined five points.

The Rams (5-8) used a J.D. Paige layup to take a 20-13 lead at the 10:14 mark of the first half. Bobbitt hit two 3-pointers and scored the final eight points in a 12-0 run and the Aggies never trailed again. NMSU’s run grew to 26-6 and the Aggies took a 39-26 lead into intermission. The Rams whittled their deficit down to eight on a couple of occasions in the second half but would get no closer.

Advertisement

Adam Thistlewood and Paige scored 17 apiece to pace the Rams, while Nico Carvacho pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Colorado State sank 20 of 27 free throws, while New Mexico State, which didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half, made 5 of 6.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union