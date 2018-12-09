Boeser’s hat trick leads Canucks over Blues 6-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brock Boeser didn’t need much help during a breakout 2017-18 season. Now he’s getting plenty from another star rookie in Elias Pettersson.

Boeser scored his second career hat trick, Pettersson had a goal and four assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Sunday.

Pettersson became the second rookie to have two five-point games before the end of December. He assisted on all three of Boeser’s goals to become the second Canucks rookie to have multiple four-point games after Boeser achieved the feat last season.

“He can make passes that most guys can’t,” Boeser said. “You’ve always got to be ready.”

Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. Vancouver was 2-10-2 in its previous 14 games.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to improve to 10-9-3 on the season and 2-4-0 lifetime against St. Louis.

Jake Allen stopped three of six shots in 14:06 before being pulled in favor of Chad Johnson, who made 12 saves. Allen recorded his first shutout of the season Friday at Winnipeg.

Boeser fired a shot from just inside the blue line that appeared to deflect off Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson 8:45 into the third period to match his career high of three goals. His previous hat trick was Nov. 4, 2017 against Pittsburgh.

“It was nice,” Boeser said. “I’ve been battling and a battle through some injury. I feel like I’ve been getting chances lately and our line has been playing solid hockey. It’s nice to get a few lucky bounces and get the hat trick.”

Boeser scored his first goal on a shot that deflected off the end boards and hit the back of Allen’s leg pads before trickling into the net.

“Whenever a goal scorer gets a lucky-bounce goal, you’re hoping it’s the start of something good,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. “Our two young guys, they were great tonight. It’s great to see.”

St. Louis had won five consecutive games against Vancouver and had recorded a point in their nine previous games. The Blues are 2-11-1 when surrendering the first goal.

“We’re a fragile group,” Blues center Brayden Schenn said. “It comes with losing.”

Pettersson expanded the lead to 2-0 when he buried a feed from Troy Stecher 31 seconds after Vancouver killed off a four-minute power play. Pettersson previously had five points Nov. 2 versus Colorado.

“I don’t really know what to answer,” Pettersson said when asked about his offensive output. “I’m just trying to create chances and points will come when you play good. That’s all I’m thinking of.”

Boeser netted his second of the game when he pushed a feed from Pettersson past Allen to end his night.

Horvat and Goldobin scored 1:55 apart in the second period as they each were able to capitalize on rebounds off Johnson.

Jordan Kyrou dashed Markstrom’s chance for a shutout when he lifted a puck over Markstrom’s shoulder 8:05 into the third period for his first NHL goal.

St. Louis has allowed at least five goals in six of sixteen home games.

“You have to go into every game, no matter who you play, and you have to be committed to giving 100 percent effort and compete as hard as you can, every game,” Blues interim coach Craig Berube said. “If you don’t, it doesn’t matter who you play, that’s what can happen to you, what happened today.”

NOTES: Blues LW David Perron missed his first game of the season as a healthy scratch. … Following the game St. Louis recalled G Jordan Binnington and assigned RW Sammy Blais to San Antonio of the AHL. … Pettersson’s 15 goals and 30 points lead all NHL rookies. … Boeser has six points (five goals, one assist) in his last five games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Columbus on Tuesday night.

Blues: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

