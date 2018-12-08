Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boise State wins 82-62, ends 3-game losing streak

December 8, 2018 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — RJ Williams, Boise State’s leading scorer and rebounder, had 14 points and six rebounds before leaving the game with an injury, and the Broncos snapped a three-game losing streak with an 82-62 win over Division II Central Washington on Saturday.

After Williams was helped off the court and to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury with 7:11 remaining, Justinian Jessup and Marcus Dickinson made consecutive 3-pointers for a 14-point lead which remained in double figures the rest of the way. Williams later returned to the bench on his own.

Jessup, with three second-half 3-pointers, and Alex Hobbs finished with 13 points each and Derrick Alston added 12 with six boards.

The Broncos (3-5), who led by four at halftime, made 19 of 30 free throws while the Wildcats were only 3 of 5.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Malcolm Cola scored 16 points and Jeryn Lucas, with three 3s, had 13 for Central Washington.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans