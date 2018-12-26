Booker, Warren lead Suns past Magic 122-120 in overtime

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points and T.J. Warren added 24 points, including all four Phoenix points in overtime, as the Suns defeated the Orlando Magic 122-120 Wednesday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored had 19 points and Josh Jackson added 10 for Phoenix, which has won five of its last seven games.

D.J. Augustin led Orlando with 27 points and six assists. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 18 points off the bench. Orlando has lost four straight.

Phoenix outscored the Magic 4-2 in overtime. Vucevic hit a jumper with 4:26 left in the extra period to account for Orlando’s only points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Advertisement

Fournier had a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won the game for Orlando.

Regulation was marked by a series of long runs by each team that didn’t end until the middle of the fourth quarter, when Booker hit a baseline jumper that tied the game at 100-all.

Booker scored nine points in the final minute, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 112-all, followed by back-to-back layups that put Phoenix up 116-112 with 16 seconds left.

Ross hit a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds to pull Orlando within one, but Booker hit two free throws with 4.9 seconds to make it 118-115.

Mikal Bridges fouled Augustin on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds to go and the Magic guard hit all three free throws to tie the game.

Booker’s attempt at a winner bounced off the rim as time expired.

TIP-INS

Suns: Deandre Ayton is the first rookie since Blake Griffin (2010) to have three straight games with 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds. He had 10 rebounds and eight points against Orlando. . Devin Booker is averaging 30.6 points and 8.0 assists in his last six games.

Magic: The 27 points was a season-high for D.J. Augustin.

UP NEXT:

Suns: Start a season-high, seven-game homestand against Oklahoma City on Friday.

Magic: Host Eastern Conference leader Toronto on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.