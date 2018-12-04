Bournemouth beats Huddersfield 2-1 in Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Two early goals helped Bournemouth end its four-game losing streak in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Huddersfield on Tuesday that moved it provisionally up to sixth place.

Callum Wilson scored after just five minutes and Ryan Fraser added the second in the 22nd as Eddie Howe’s side got back on track following losses to Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in recent weeks.

However, it had to work hard to see out the win after Terence Kongolo pulled a goal back with a header shortly before the break.

The visitors pushed for an equalizer in the second half but lacked a cutting edge despite having 21 shots on goal. It was Huddersfield’s ninth defeat of the season, leaving it hovering just above the relegation zone.

Bournemouth went ahead thanks to some poor defending from a free kick as Huddersfield tried to play the offside trap, but Matias Jorgenson kept Wilson onside and the England international powered home a free header.

It was his eighth goal in 15 appearances this season, matching his career-best tally from last season in 13 games fewer.

The second came after Philip Billing was dispossessed, King set Wilson free and the striker set up Fraser to roll home from just inside the area.

Huddersfield tried to respond immediately, though, and forced a trio of impressive saves from Asmir Begovic. First he did well to block Alex Pritchard’s close-range effort, then pulled off the best stop of the three to claw away Laurent Depoitre’s header before also keeping out Aaron Mooy’s free kick.

But Begovic was helpless to stop Huddersfield from scoring when Aaron Mooy’s cross was headed on by Christopher Schindler and Kongolo sent a looping header into the corner.

Huddersfield had plenty of the ball after the break but never really tested Begovic in the same manner. The goalkeeper did have to save a low effort from Mooy, who then had a late effort from distance that was deflected wide.

