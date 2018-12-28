Bowl Games-Most Points First Half

One Team

56 — Auburn (63) vs. Purdue (14) (Music City, 2018)

49 — West Virginia (70) vs. Clemson (33) (Orange, 2012)

45 — Virginia Tech (55) vs. Tulsa (52) (Independence, 2015)

45 — Colorado (62) vs. Boston College (28) (Insight.com, 1999)

Advertisement

42 — Louisiana Tech (51) vs. SMU (10) (Frisco, 2017)

42 — Western Ky. (49) vs. Central Mich. (48) (Bahamas, 2014)

42 — Boston College (51) vs. Toledo (25) (Motor City, 2002)

42 — Illinois (63) vs. Virginia (21) (Micronpc.com, 1999)

42 — Toledo (56) vs. Davidson (33) (Tangerine, 1969)

42 — Army (70) vs. Houston (14) (Armed Forces, 2018)

Both Teams

76 — Virginia Tech (45) and Tulsa (31), 55-52 (Independence, 2015)

69 — West Virginia (49) and Clemson (20), 70-33 (Orange, 2012)

66 — Wake Forest (38) and Texas A&M (28), 55-52 (Belk, 2017

63 — Bowling Green (35) and Memphis (28), 52-35 (GMAC, 2004)

63 — Navy (28) and California (35), 42-38 (Aloha, 1996)

63 — Auburn (56) and Purdue (7), 63-14 (Music City, 2018)

60 — Boston College (42) and Toledo (18), 51-25 (Motor City, 2002)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.