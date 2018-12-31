Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bowling scores 17, N Arizona tops Montana State 74-68

December 31, 2018 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Chris Bowling scored 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Northern Arizona held off a late charge to defeat Montana State 74-68 on Monday.

Bowling scored 14 of his points in the second half to help the Lumberjacks (3-9, 1-1 Big Sky) break an eight-game losing streak. Bernie Andre added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Cameron Shelton scored 11 points with three steals and four assists.

NAU dominated the boards, out-rebounding Montana State (4-8, 1-1) 41-29 — grabbing 31 defensive rebounds and limiting the Bobcats to two second-chance points.

Harald Frey scored 26 points — 17 before halftime — with four 3-pointers and had five assists to lead Montana State. Tyler Hall scored 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and had four turnovers. Devin Kirby added 10 points.

Advertisement

Montana State took a brief 54-53 lead midway through the second half before Bowling knocked down a 3 and dunked during a 7-0 NAU run. Bowling and Shelton made four straight free throws in the last eight seconds to hold off Montana State.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held