Bowling scores 17, N Arizona tops Montana State 74-68

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Chris Bowling scored 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Northern Arizona held off a late charge to defeat Montana State 74-68 on Monday.

Bowling scored 14 of his points in the second half to help the Lumberjacks (3-9, 1-1 Big Sky) break an eight-game losing streak. Bernie Andre added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Cameron Shelton scored 11 points with three steals and four assists.

NAU dominated the boards, out-rebounding Montana State (4-8, 1-1) 41-29 — grabbing 31 defensive rebounds and limiting the Bobcats to two second-chance points.

Harald Frey scored 26 points — 17 before halftime — with four 3-pointers and had five assists to lead Montana State. Tyler Hall scored 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and had four turnovers. Devin Kirby added 10 points.

Montana State took a brief 54-53 lead midway through the second half before Bowling knocked down a 3 and dunked during a 7-0 NAU run. Bowling and Shelton made four straight free throws in the last eight seconds to hold off Montana State.

