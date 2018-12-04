Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bracey, Jean help Louisiana Tech roll to an 82-68 victory

December 4, 2018 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey had 22 points and Derric Jean drilled five from long range for 17 points as Louisiana Tech rolled to an 82-68 win over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday night.

Bracey and Jean combined to drain 8 of 15 from beyond the arc and Louisiana Tech was 11 of 28 from long range. Prairie View made 6 of 16.

JaColby Pemberton added 14 points and Oliver Powell chipped in 13 for the Bulldogs (6-3).

Louisiana Tech finished the first half on a 20-5 run to take a 39-25 lead into the break. Bracey and Jean opened the second half with back-to-back treys and the Bulldogs eased to the win.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Darius Williams came off the bench to lead the Panthers (1-8) with 20 points. Devonte Patterson added 14 points for Prairie View, which has lost eight straight games.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon