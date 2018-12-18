Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brantley scores 23 as Coll. Of Charleston beats Siena 83-58

December 18, 2018 9:04 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley scored 23 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including five 3-pointers, and Grant Riller added 19 points to help College of Charleston beat Siena 83-58 on Tuesday night.

Brantley, a senior who came in averaging 20.2 points per game, moved past Tony White Jr. and Marion Busby into ninth on the program’s career list with 1,519 points. Brevin Galloway made 6 of 8 from the field and finished with 14 points for the Cougars (10-2), who have won seven in a row.

Riller hit a 3-pointer, Galloway made a layup and Zep Jasper added another 3 to make it 22-17 and Charleston led the rest of the way. The Cougars took a five-point lead into the break and Brantley scored the first seven points in a 9-0 run that extended the lead to 49-32 when Jaylen McManus made a layup with 12:36 to go. Siena trailed by double figures thereon.

Evan Fisher led Siena (4-7) with 18 points.

Charleston shot a season-high 61.5 percent (32 of 52) from the field, including 10 of 17 from 3-point range.

