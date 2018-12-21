Listen Live Sports

Brantley’s 3 pushes Charleston past Coastal Carolina 73-71

December 21, 2018 10:03 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley had 22 points, 10 rebounds and made a 3-pointer with 1.1 second remaining to lift Charleston over Coastal Carolina 73-71 on Friday night.

Charleston (11-2) has won eight straight while Coastal Carolina (6-6) has lost two of its last three.

Brantley was 9 of 18 from the floor and collected his fourth double-double of the season. Grant Riller added 20 points, four assists and two steals for the Cougars.

Zac Cuthbertson had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to lead Coastal Carolina. Ajay Sanders and Trevion Brown scored 13 points apiece, and David Kralj chipped in 10.

Cuthbertson scored nine points and Sanders added five during a 14-3 run to give the Chanticleers a 66-63 lead with 3:42 remaining. The Cougars regained the lead, 69-68, before Brown made a 3 with 1:04 left and the Chanticleers had a 71-69 advantage with 1:04 to play.

Brantley then split a pair of free throws before hitting the game winner.

