Braves hire pitching coach Rick Kranitz to replace Hernandez

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have hired pitching coach Rick Kranitz, who served in the same role for NL East rival Philadelphia last season.

Kranitz, 60, replaces Chuck Hernandez, who was not retained following Atlanta’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kranitz joined the Phillies as bullpen coach in 2015. He was promoted him to assistant pitching coach for 2017 and took over the direction of the staff one year later.

Braves manager Brian Snitker says Kranitz “has had a lot of success developing young talent.”

Kranitz was Milwaukee’s pitching coach from 2011-15. He previously served as pitching coach for Florida (2006-07) and Baltimore (2008-10).

