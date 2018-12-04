Braves’ new spring home to be known as CoolToday Park

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ new spring training home in Florida will be known as CoolToday Park.

The team announced a 20-year naming rights deal with the home service company.

CoolToday Park will host Atlanta’s final spring game in 2019 and become the team’s full-time training home in 2020. It is set to replace the Walt Disney World complex near Orlando, which the Braves are leaving because of long travel times to other spring training sites in Florida.

The centerpiece of the new $125 million facility in Sarasota County is a 7,000-seat stadium with a total capacity of 8,500.

Advertisement

___

For more AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.