Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves’ new spring home to be known as CoolToday Park

December 4, 2018 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ new spring training home in Florida will be known as CoolToday Park.

The team announced a 20-year naming rights deal with the home service company.

CoolToday Park will host Atlanta’s final spring game in 2019 and become the team’s full-time training home in 2020. It is set to replace the Walt Disney World complex near Orlando, which the Braves are leaving because of long travel times to other spring training sites in Florida.

The centerpiece of the new $125 million facility in Sarasota County is a 7,000-seat stadium with a total capacity of 8,500.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon