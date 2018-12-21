Listen Live Sports

Brewers OF Domingo Santana traded to Seattle for Ben Gamel

December 21, 2018 7:41 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired outfielder Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Ben Gamel and minor-league pitcher Noah Zavalos.

The swap of young outfielders was announced on Friday afternoon. The 26-year-old Santana is two years removed from hitting 30 home runs and having 85 RBIs, but he struggled to find a consistent spot in the Brewers’ outfield last season after the additions of Lorenzo Cain and NL MVP Christian Yelich. Santana appeared in just 85 games and hit .265 with five homers and 20 RBIs. He played even less in the field, appearing in only 55 games defensively a year after starting 138 games in right field for the Brewers.

The 26-year-old Gamel appeared in 101 games last season for the Mariners and hit .272, but started just 69 games. He was a regular defensive replacement and can play both left and right field. Two seasons ago, Gamel started 127 games and hit .275 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

