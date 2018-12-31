Listen Live Sports

Brinson, Lewis have double-doubles; NJIT beats Duquesne

December 31, 2018 4:34 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zach Cooks scored 22 points, San Antonio Brinson and Abdul Lewis each had a double-double, and NJIT beat Duquesne 78-67 on Monday.

Brinson finished with 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Lewis added 11 points, 16 boards and a career-best tying six assists. Lewis has 17 double-doubles — the most in NJIT history — since transferring from South Alabama following the 2014-15 season.

Diandre Wilson scored 17 for NJIT (12-3), which is off to its best start since moving to Division I in 2006. The Highlanders have won five of their last six with the lone loss coming at then-No. 22, and currently 19th-ranked, Houston.

Cooks and Shyquan Gibbs hit back-to-back 3-pointers and, after Eric Williams Jr. made a layup on the other end, Wilson made another 3 before Brinson’s layup gave NJIT a 68-56 lead with 4:11 to play. Duquesne (9-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Sincere Carry had 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Dukes.

