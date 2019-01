Brisbane International Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Queensland Tennis Centre Brisbane, Australia Purse: Men, $501,345 (WT250); Women, $1 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Grigor Dimitrov (6), Bulgaria, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Milos Raonic (5), Canada, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-0, 6-3.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-3, 6-1.

John Millman, Australia, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (6), 6-0.

Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Women First Round

Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-0, 6-2.

Destanee Aiava, Australia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Kiki Bertens (6), Netherlands, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-0, 6-3.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Men First Round

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff (2), Germany, def. Alex de Minaur and Lleyton Hewitt, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Kei Nishikori and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (12), 6-4.

Women First Round

Eri Hozumi, Japan, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, and Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-4.

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

