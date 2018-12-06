Broncos-49ers Preview Capsule

DENVER (6-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (2-10)

Monday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Broncos by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Denver 6-5-1, San Francisco 3-9

SERIES RECORD – Tied 7-7

LAST MEETING – Broncos beat 49ers 42-17, Oct. 19, 2014

LAST WEEK – Broncos beat Bengals 24-10; 49ers lost to Seahawks 43-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 14, 49ers No. 32

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (5), PASS (23).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (23).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (7), PASS (21).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (15), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Broncos have one road win last 30 seasons vs. 49ers, 24-14 game in 2002. … Denver seeks first four-game winning streak since starting 2016 season 4-0. … Denver RB Phillip Lindsay has 1,126 yards from scrimmage, becoming fourth undrafted rookie since merger to top 1,000 mark in single season. Dominic Rhodes (1,328), Clark Gaines (1,124), LeGarrette Blount (1,021) are others. … Lindsay needs 63 yards rushing to join Rhodes, Blount as only undrafted rookies with 1,000 yards on ground. … Denver’s Von Miller has 102 1/2 career sacks in regular and postseason, one shy of franchise record held by Simon Fletcher. … Broncos lost top WR Emmanuel Sanders to torn Achilles tendon in practice this week. … Niners assured of four straight double-digit loss seasons for first time in franchise history. … San Francisco lost last two games by 18, 27 points. Team has lost three straight by at least that just four times: 1963, 1999, 2005, 2016. … San Francisco’s five takeaways fewest through 12 games since at least 1940. Previous low was seven for Jacksonville in 2016. … WR Dante Pettis had five catches for 129 yards, two TDs last week, becoming first 49ers rookie with two TD catches in game since J.J. Stokes in 1995. … San Francisco QB Nick Mullens’ 1,147 yards passing in first four games are fifth highest since merger, trailing Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Marc Bulger, Patrick Mahomes. … Niners TE George Kittle needs 73 yards receiving to break Vernon Davis’ franchise record for TEs of 965 yards in 2009. … Fantasy tip: 49ers rookie RB Jeff Wilson had 134 yards from scrimmage last week. He had eight catches for 73 yards, 15 carries for 61 yards. Wilson expected to get heavy load again with starter Matt Breida sidelined.

