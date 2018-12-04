Broncos sign veteran CB Jamar Taylor with Chris Harris out

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor to add depth to their defensive backfield with star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. out with chip fracture in his lower right leg.

Taylor is a six-year pro from Boise State who has appeared in 74 career games and made 41 career starts with the Arizona Cardinals (2018), Cleveland Browns (2016-17) and Miami Dolphins (2013-15).

He had 17 tackles and a pass breakup in 10 games, including three starts, this season for the Cardinals, who released him Oct. 20.

Taylor joins Bradley Roby, Tramaine Brock, Brendan Langley and rookie Isaac Yiadom at cornerback for the Broncos (6-6), who are making a playoff push.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.