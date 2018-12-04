Listen Live Sports

Brown has 18 in 2nd half, Bradley rallies for 68-62 victory

December 4, 2018 10:14 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Darrell Brown scored all of his 18 points in the second half as Bradley rallied for its seventh win, knocking off Little Rock 68-62 on Tuesday night.

Brown drilled 3 of 7 from beyond the arc in the second half after Bradley (7-3) trailed 27-21 at the break. The Braves were just 5 of 26 from the floor (19 percent) in the first half before scrambling to finish 22-of-55 shooting (40 percent). Bradley was 9 of 25 from distance while Little Rock made just 4 of 14.

Elijah Childs drilled a 3-pointer and followed with a dunk to give Bradley its first lead in the second half, 35-33 at the 15:19 mark. Brown nailed a trey and a jump shot to go up 45-40 but the Braves could not pull away. Brown nailed another 3 and made two free throws for a 58-53 advantage with 3:29 remaining.

Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 12 points and Childs chipped in 11 for Bradley, which had lost two straight before beating Little Rock (4-5).

Rayjon Tucker had 15 points and Nikola Maric added 11 with nine rebounds for Little Rock (4-5).

