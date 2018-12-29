Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown scores 17 points to lead St. Joe’s over Wagner

December 29, 2018 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlie Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds and Saint Joseph’s defeated Wagner 59-57 on Saturday despite going the final 4:53 without a point.

Lamarr Kimble scored 12 points for Saint Joseph’s (7-5), which improved to 5-1 at home. Taylor Funk added 11 points.

Romone Saunders had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Wagner (5-6). Elijah Davis scored 12 points and Nigel Jackson added 10.

Kimble’s 3-pointer gave Saint Joseph’s a 59-52 lead at the 4:53 mark but the Hawks missed their last four attempts and finished 20 of 48 from the field (42 percent). The Seahawks scored only five points over those final minutes and finished 22 of 61 from the field (36 percent). Neither team scored in the final 1:29 after a driving layup by Saunders drew Wagner within two points.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union