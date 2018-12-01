Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown uses early run to defeat Navy 67-50

December 1, 2018 6:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge scored 29 points missing just six of 18 shots and Brown drubbed Navy 67-50 on Saturday.

Cambridge, who also grabbed seven rebounds, made all seven of his shot attempts inside the 3-point line and was 5 of 11 from beyond the arc. Joshua Howard scored 13 points and Brandon Anderson scored 10 for Brown (6-3).

Navy (2-5) — which never had a lead — shot 14 of 54 (26 percent) from the floor in its second-lowest scoring output of the season. John Carter Jr. and Cam Davis each scored 11 points for the Midshipmen.

Chris Sullivan and Cambridge made 3s, Anderson added a jumper and Matt Dewolf’s layup capped a 10-0 run for a 29-15 Brown lead.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brown now owns a 5-4 series lead against Navy dating to the 1950-51 season. Before Saturday, Navy had won the last two games, including a 70-47 win over the Bears on Nov. 14, 2006. Brown hadn’t beaten Navy since Nov. 30, 2002; a 97-92 win when current coach Mike Martin scored 12 points for the Bears.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize