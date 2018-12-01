Brown uses early run to defeat Navy 67-50

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge scored 29 points missing just six of 18 shots and Brown drubbed Navy 67-50 on Saturday.

Cambridge, who also grabbed seven rebounds, made all seven of his shot attempts inside the 3-point line and was 5 of 11 from beyond the arc. Joshua Howard scored 13 points and Brandon Anderson scored 10 for Brown (6-3).

Navy (2-5) — which never had a lead — shot 14 of 54 (26 percent) from the floor in its second-lowest scoring output of the season. John Carter Jr. and Cam Davis each scored 11 points for the Midshipmen.

Chris Sullivan and Cambridge made 3s, Anderson added a jumper and Matt Dewolf’s layup capped a 10-0 run for a 29-15 Brown lead.

Brown now owns a 5-4 series lead against Navy dating to the 1950-51 season. Before Saturday, Navy had won the last two games, including a 70-47 win over the Bears on Nov. 14, 2006. Brown hadn’t beaten Navy since Nov. 30, 2002; a 97-92 win when current coach Mike Martin scored 12 points for the Bears.

