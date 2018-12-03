Listen Live Sports

Browns rookie CB Denzel Ward in concussion protocol

December 3, 2018 2:57 pm
 
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol after getting hurt in Sunday’s loss at Houston.

Ward got injured in the first half and did not return in Cleveland’s 29-13 loss to the Texans, who won their ninth straight game.

Interim coach Gregg Williams said Ward was initially checked for a neck “stinger” before he was evaluated for a head injury. The No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, Ward has three interceptions this season.

Williams has been critical of Ward’s tackling in the past and said the former Ohio State star needed to be lower before he took contact.

Williams said defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is still being evaluated for a biceps injury. Ogunjobi also got hurt in the first half and kept playing before sitting out the second half.

It’s too early to say if either Ward or Ogunjobi will be available Sunday when the Browns (4-7-1) host Carolina.

