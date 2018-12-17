Bruins-Canadiens Sum

Listen Live Sports

December 17, 2018 10:45 pm
 
Boston 1 1 2—4
Montreal 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Boston, Nordstrom 5 (Backes, Cave), 2:21.

Second Period_2, Boston, Cave 1 (McAvoy, Pastrnak), 19:34.

Third Period_3, Boston, Krejci 6 (McAvoy), 0:46. 4, Boston, Marchand 11 (Krug, Pastrnak), 5:06 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Boston 13-13-9_35. Montreal 5-8-9_22.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 10-5-2 (22 shots-22 saves). Montreal, Price 13-9-4 (35-31).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:22.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Derek Nansen.

