Bruins-Hurricanes Sum

December 23, 2018 7:52 pm
 
Boston 2 1 0—3
Carolina 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Boston, Donato 4 (Marchand, Krug), 2:40 (pp). 2, Boston, Kampfer 2 (Marchand, Kuraly), 8:56. 3, Carolina, Teravainen 7 (Slavin, Aho), 12:55.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Aho 13 (Teravainen), 1:29 (sh). 5, Carolina, Aho 14 (Teravainen), 7:11. 6, Carolina, Faulk 2 (Williams, Ferland), 11:47. 7, Boston, Donato 5 (Cave, Backes), 16:05.

Third Period_8, Carolina, Teravainen 8 (Aho), 7:20 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-7-12_30. Carolina 13-16-8_37.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 5; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, T.Rask 8-8-2 (37 shots-32 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 6-7-2 (30-27).

A_17,491 (18,680). T_2:37.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Scott Cherrey.

