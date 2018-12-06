Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bruins-Lightning Sum

December 6, 2018 10:32 pm
 
Boston 1 0 1—2
Tampa Bay 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 20 (Cave), 2:04. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 21 (Kucherov, Johnson), 14:59.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Joseph 9 (Girardi, Killorn), 2:40. 4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 5, 4:03 (sh). 5, Boston, Krejci 3 (Backes, Pastrnak), 18:15.

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-12-12_35. Tampa Bay 15-6-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 6-6-2 (30 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Domingue 12-4-0 (35-33).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:24.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.

