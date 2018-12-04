Bruins-Panthers Sum

Boston 0 0 0—0 Florida 0 4 1—5

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 13 (Sceviour, Huberdeau), 4:21. 2, Florida, Matheson 2, 13:13. 3, Florida, Huberdeau 7 (Barkov, Yandle), 15:14. 4, Florida, Hoffman 14 (Yandle, Barkov), 19:55 (pp).

Third Period_5, Florida, Dadonov 13 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 14:26 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Boston 7-16-10_33. Florida 13-20-11_44.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; Florida 2 of 6.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 8-4-2 (44 shots-39 saves). Florida, Luongo 5-3-0 (33-33).

A_12,058 (19,250). T_2:43.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.