Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Panthers Sums

December 4, 2018 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 0 0 0—0
Florida 0 4 1—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Nordstrom, BOS, (holding), 15:34; Pysyk, FLA, (interference), 17:41.

Second Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 13 (Sceviour, Huberdeau), 4:21. 2, Florida, Matheson 2, 13:13. 3, Florida, Huberdeau 7 (Barkov, Yandle), 15:14. 4, Florida, Hoffman 14 (Yandle, Barkov), 19:55 (pp). Penalties_McCann, FLA, (hooking), 5:30; Haley, FLA, (high sticking), 14:04; Pastrnak, BOS, (holding), 14:20; Hunt, FLA, (interference), 17:51; Pastrnak, BOS, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:51; DeBrusk, BOS, (slashing), 19:00.

Third Period_5, Florida, Dadonov 13 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 14:26 (pp). Penalties_Bjugstad, FLA, (holding), 5:20; Moore, BOS, (hooking), 9:10; Wagner, BOS, (tripping), 10:49; Carlo, BOS, (cross checking), 13:02.

Shots on Goal_Boston 7-16-10_33. Florida 13-20-11_44.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; Florida 2 of 6.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 8-4-2 (44 shots-39 saves). Florida, Luongo 5-3-0 (33-33).

A_12,058 (19,250). T_2:43.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon