Bruins-Penguins Sums

December 14, 2018 10:12 pm
 
Boston 0 1 2—3
Pittsburgh 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Grant 2 (Cullen, Wilson), 17:48. Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (holding), 2:24.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 13 (Malkin, Aston-Reese), 1:56. 3, Boston, Carlo 1 (Wagner, Kuraly), 11:53. 4, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 3 (Dumoulin, Sheahan), 19:01 (sh). Penalties_Guentzel, PIT, (slashing), 9:00; Guentzel, PIT, (tripping), 17:22.

Third Period_5, Boston, Wagner 3 (Kuraly, McAvoy), 7:08. 6, Boston, Krejci 5 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 8:02. 7, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 13 (Crosby, Letang), 10:47. 8, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 4 (Crosby, Johnson), 19:54. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-18-22_51. Pittsburgh 9-9-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 9-5-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 10-5-4 (51-48).

A_18,549 (18,387). T_2:32.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

