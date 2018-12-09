Bruins-Senators Sum

|Boston
|0
|1
|0
|1—2
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 15 (White, Harpur), 12:51.
Second Period_2, Boston, Marchand 8 (Pastrnak, Krug), 7:49 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Boston, Krug 2 (Krejci, Marchand), 3:07.
Shots on Goal_Boston 12-15-14-3_44. Ottawa 11-12-4-1_28.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 7-6-2 (28 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, McKenna 1-1-1 (44-42).
A_13,148 (18,572). T_2:34.
Referees_Chris Schlenker, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.