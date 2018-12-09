Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Senators Sum

December 9, 2018 7:48 pm
 
Boston 0 1 0 1—2
Ottawa 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 15 (White, Harpur), 12:51.

Second Period_2, Boston, Marchand 8 (Pastrnak, Krug), 7:49 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Boston, Krug 2 (Krejci, Marchand), 3:07.

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-15-14-3_44. Ottawa 11-12-4-1_28.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 7-6-2 (28 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, McKenna 1-1-1 (44-42).

A_13,148 (18,572). T_2:34.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.

