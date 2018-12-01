Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bryant rallies in second half to beat New Hampshire

December 1, 2018 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Byron Hawkins and Adam Grant scored 20 points and hit big shots late in the game as Bryant rallied in the second half to defeat New Hampshire 75-65 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

After trailing by 14 early in the second half, the Bulldogs (2-5) caught the Wildcats with six minutes remaining and took the lead for good two minutes later at 61-59 on a Hawkins 3-pointer.

Sabastian Townes added a another 3-pointer for a 66-62 lead and Grant made a deep 3 with the shot clock running out to go up five with 1:16 left. Grant added a jumper around a ball screen then blocked a shot which the Bulldogs recovered with 20 seconds left.

The Wildcats (2-5) led 39-29 behind 14 points from Jayden Martinez but lost their fifth straight.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Townes finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds with Joe Kasperzyk adding 14 points for Bryant.

Martinez finished with 15 points, Jordan Reed 13 and Nick Guadarrama 11 for UNH.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize