Buccaneers-Ravens Stats

|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|3
|0—12
|Baltimore
|0
|10
|7
|3—20
|Second Quarter
TB_Barber 3 run (run failed), 12:08.
Bal_Moore 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:58.
TB_FG Santos 21, 1:48.
Bal_FG Tucker 24, :09.
Bal_Edwards 10 run (Tucker kick), 10:03.
TB_FG Santos 28, 5:43.
Bal_FG Tucker 35, 13:32.
A_70,031.
___
|TB
|Bal
|First downs
|12
|24
|Total Net Yards
|241
|370
|Rushes-yards
|21-85
|49-242
|Passing
|156
|128
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-90
|4-92
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-25-1
|14-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|2-3
|Punts
|4-40.8
|3-42.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-58
|8-70
|Time of Possession
|22:50
|37:10
___
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 19-85, Winston 2-0. Baltimore, Edwards 19-104, L.Jackson 18-95, Dixon 11-48, Moore 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 13-25-1-157. Baltimore, L.Jackson 14-23-0-131.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, M.Evans 4-121, Humphries 4-23, Barber 2-4, Brate 1-9, Rodgers 1-1, R.Jones 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, Snead 5-58, H.Hurst 3-20, Andrews 2-31, J.Brown 1-9, M.Williams 1-6, Moore 1-5, Dixon 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
