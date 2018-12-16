Listen Live Sports

Buccaneers-Ravens Stats

December 16, 2018 4:05 pm
 
Tampa Bay 0 9 3 0—12
Baltimore 0 10 7 3—20
Second Quarter

TB_Barber 3 run (run failed), 12:08.

Bal_Moore 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:58.

TB_FG Santos 21, 1:48.

Bal_FG Tucker 24, :09.

Third Quarter

Bal_Edwards 10 run (Tucker kick), 10:03.

TB_FG Santos 28, 5:43.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 35, 13:32.

A_70,031.

TB Bal
First downs 12 24
Total Net Yards 241 370
Rushes-yards 21-85 49-242
Passing 156 128
Punt Returns 1-12 1-0
Kickoff Returns 4-90 4-92
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-25-1 14-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-1 2-3
Punts 4-40.8 3-42.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 6-58 8-70
Time of Possession 22:50 37:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 19-85, Winston 2-0. Baltimore, Edwards 19-104, L.Jackson 18-95, Dixon 11-48, Moore 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 13-25-1-157. Baltimore, L.Jackson 14-23-0-131.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, M.Evans 4-121, Humphries 4-23, Barber 2-4, Brate 1-9, Rodgers 1-1, R.Jones 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, Snead 5-58, H.Hurst 3-20, Andrews 2-31, J.Brown 1-9, M.Williams 1-6, Moore 1-5, Dixon 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

