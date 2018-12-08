Buchanan has 21 as Murray St. races past Middle Tenn. 64-42

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Shaq Buchanan scored 21 points with seven rebounds and seven steals as Murray State shut down Middle Tennessee 64-42 on Saturday night.

Tevin Brown added 15 points as Murray State’s defense continued to thwart the opposition shooting from beyond the arc. The Racers have held opponents to an average of 21 percent shooting (18 of 85) from long range. Middle Tennessee made just 2 of 13 (15 percent) from distance against the Racers (5-1) whose only loss was to Alabama.

Murray State was 24-of-45 shooting (45 percent) from the floor while limiting the Blue Raiders to 29 percent (14-48).

The Racers ran out to an early lead to go ahead 35-19 at the break. Middle Tennessee failed to rally in the second period as the Racers won the second half 29-23.

Jayce Johnson had 12 points and Antonio Green added 11 for Middle Tennessee (3-7) which has lost six straight.

