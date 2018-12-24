Listen Live Sports

Buckeyes’ Meyer to teach, be assistant AD after he retires

December 24, 2018 4:23 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will teach a class in the university’s business school and become an assistant athletic director after he retires following the Rose Bowl.

Meyer will co-teach “Leadership and Character” during the spring semester and be available to up to 198 students. Meyer’s teaching partner will be Army Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, a senior lecturer at the business school who spent 15 years serving tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo.

Athletic director Gene Smith has not defined Meyer’s role in the athletic department.

Meyer announced on Dec. 4 he would retire after the Buckeyes’ game against Washington on Jan. 1. He said he needed to leave because of debilitating headaches caused by a cyst in his brain. His season started with a three-game suspension over mismanagement of now-fired assistant Zach Smith, who had been accused of domestic abuse.

Columbus television station WBNS first reported Meyer’s teaching plans, and Cleveland.com first reported his athletic department job.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

