Bucks’ Brogdon out again with hamstring issue

December 17, 2018 7:17 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is out for a second straight game because of left hamstring soreness.

Ersan Ilyasova is also missing Monday night’s game at Detroit with a nose contusion. The Pistons are without guard Ish Smith (right adductor tear), forward Glenn Robinson III (left ankle sprain) and forward Henry Ellenson (left ankle sprain).

Tony Snell replaced Brogdon in the starting lineup. Brogdon is averaging 15.3 points per game this season and started every game until he was inactive Friday against Cleveland.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

