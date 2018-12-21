Bucks-Celtics, Box

MILWAUKEE (120)

Middleton 8-20 1-2 21, Antetokounmpo 8-13 13-17 30, Lopez 1-5 0-0 3, Bledsoe 7-9 1-1 16, Brogdon 3-11 4-4 10, Wilson 1-2 1-2 4, Maker 4-5 0-0 12, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Snell 6-6 0-0 15, S.Brown 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-80 22-28 120.

BOSTON (107)

Tatum 5-15 7-8 20, Hayward 3-13 4-5 11, Ojeleye 3-6 3-4 10, Irving 7-20 0-0 15, Smart 2-8 4-4 8, J.Brown 8-14 2-7 21, Yabusele 2-2 1-2 5, Williams III 1-1 2-2 4, Theis 3-5 2-2 9, Rozier 1-7 2-2 4, Wanamaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-91 27-36 107.

Milwaukee 35 30 28 27—120 Boston 22 26 30 29—107

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 16-40 (Maker 4-5, Middleton 4-9, Snell 3-3, Bledsoe 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Hill 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Lopez 1-4, S.Brown 0-3, Brogdon 0-6), Boston 10-34 (J.Brown 3-6, Tatum 3-7, Theis 1-2, Ojeleye 1-3, Irving 1-4, Hayward 1-6, Smart 0-2, Rozier 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 55 (Brogdon, Middleton 9), Boston 36 (Irving 9). Assists_Milwaukee 26 (Antetokounmpo, Middleton 5), Boston 22 (Irving 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 30, Boston 16. Technicals_Tatum, J.Brown. A_18,624 (18,624).

