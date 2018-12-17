Bucks-Pistons, Box

MILWAUKEE (107)

Middleton 7-16 5-6 22, Antetokounmpo 15-21 2-2 32, Lopez 1-4 0-0 3, Bledsoe 7-16 2-5 17, Snell 5-8 0-0 12, Wilson 4-5 0-0 9, Maker 1-1 0-0 2, Hill 0-6 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 0-3 0-0 0, S.Brown 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 44-88 10-15 107.

DETROIT (104)

Bullock 9-14 1-1 24, Griffin 4-13 9-12 19, Drummond 4-12 2-2 10, Jackson 5-11 0-0 11, Kennard 1-7 0-0 3, Johnson 8-14 0-0 20, Leuer 4-5 0-0 8, Galloway 2-7 0-0 5, Calderon 2-4 0-0 4, B.Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 12-15 104.

Milwaukee 25 30 26 26—107 Detroit 27 16 34 27—104

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-25 (Middleton 3-6, Snell 2-4, Wilson 1-1, S.Brown 1-2, Bledsoe 1-2, Lopez 1-3, DiVincenzo 0-2, Hill 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Detroit 14-35 (Bullock 5-7, Johnson 4-7, Griffin 2-7, Jackson 1-3, Galloway 1-4, Kennard 1-4, Leuer 0-1, Calderon 0-1, B.Brown 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 37 (Antetokounmpo 12), Detroit 45 (Drummond 14). Assists_Milwaukee 33 (Bledsoe 9), Detroit 25 (Griffin 11). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 19, Detroit 20. A_15,051 (20,491).

