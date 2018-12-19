Listen Live Sports

Bulls’ LaVine to miss 2-4 weeks with left ankle sprain

December 19, 2018 9:25 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will miss two to four weeks with a sprained left ankle, the team said Wednesday.

LaVine leads the team with 23.8 points and 4.8 assists per game and is averaging 4.9 rebounds.

He was injured late in the Bulls’ 97-91 loss to the Orlando Magic last Thursday in Mexico City. He had an MRI in San Antonio on Saturday and was reevaluated earlier this week when the team returned to Chicago.

“The good news, I guess, is it’s just an ankle sprain,” LaVine said.

The 23-year-old signed a four-year, $78 million contract with the Bulls over the summer. LaVine played in 24 games last season after missing nearly a year following ACL reconstruction on his left knee.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

