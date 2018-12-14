Listen Live Sports

Bulls-Magic, Box

December 14, 2018 12:08 am
 
CHICAGO (91)

Holiday 6-11 2-3 18, Markkanen 2-10 1-2 7, Carter Jr. 3-4 1-2 7, Arcidiacono 2-4 1-2 5, LaVine 10-18 1-2 23, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 6-11 2-4 15, Lopez 3-7 5-5 11, Dunn 2-5 0-0 5, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 13-20 91.

ORLANDO (97)

Isaac 2-7 5-5 10, Gordon 2-11 3-4 8, Vucevic 11-21 1-2 26, Augustin 4-8 4-4 15, Fournier 5-13 0-0 10, Bamba 3-6 1-2 8, Ross 2-9 3-4 8, Simmons 3-5 1-2 8, Grant 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 34-82 18-23 97.

Chicago 26 20 25 20—91
Orlando 24 27 26 20—97

3-Point Goals_Chicago 10-18 (Holiday 4-5, LaVine 2-3, Markkanen 2-6, Dunn 1-1, Portis 1-2, Arcidiacono 0-1), Orlando 11-33 (Augustin 3-5, Vucevic 3-6, Simmons 1-2, Bamba 1-2, Isaac 1-3, Ross 1-5, Gordon 1-5, Fournier 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 33 (Portis 7), Orlando 43 (Vucevic 10). Assists_Chicago 18 (LaVine, Arcidiacono 5), Orlando 23 (Gordon 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 23, Orlando 16. A_20,201 (22,300).

