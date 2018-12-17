Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bulls-Thunder, Box

December 17, 2018 10:39 pm
 
CHICAGO (96)

Holiday 3-10 0-0 9, Markkanen 6-17 3-4 16, Carter Jr. 4-8 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 0-2 2-2 2, Dunn 5-8 2-2 12, Hutchison 2-4 0-0 6, Felicio 1-2 0-0 2, Portis 7-14 1-1 16, Lopez 2-3 0-0 4, Payne 5-7 0-0 11, Blakeney 0-0 2-3 2, Harrison 3-9 2-4 8, Alkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 12-16 96.

OKLAHOMA CITY (121)

George 8-19 4-4 24, Grant 5-9 3-4 13, Adams 8-14 3-6 19, Westbrook 5-13 3-4 13, Ferguson 1-5 2-2 5, Nader 1-1 2-2 4, Patterson 1-4 0-0 2, Noel 1-3 3-3 5, Schroder 6-10 5-5 18, Abrines 3-4 0-0 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 4-5 2-3 10. Totals 43-89 27-33 121.

Chicago 22 22 25 27— 96
Oklahoma City 31 33 24 33—121

3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-22 (Holiday 3-8, Hutchison 2-2, Payne 1-1, Markkanen 1-3, Portis 1-4, Carter Jr. 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-2), Oklahoma City 8-21 (George 4-10, Abrines 2-3, Ferguson 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Patterson 0-2). Fouled Out_Payne. Rebounds_Chicago 41 (Markkanen 15), Oklahoma City 49 (Westbrook 16). Assists_Chicago 20 (Dunn 7), Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls_Chicago 31, Oklahoma City 21. Technicals_Dunn, Lopez 2, Westbrook, Grant, Diallo. Ejected_Lopez. A_18,203 (18,203).

